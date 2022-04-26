Volunteer Appreciation event, April 28

This Thursday is a Volunteer Appreciation reception hosted proudly by The Hub, Carebridge, Mississippi Mills and The Almonte Civitan Club, 7 pm.

See you at the Civitan Hall!

Did you know there are 24 million volunteers in Canada? Volunteers contribute over 5 billion hours each year!

Volunteering is putting empathy into action. It helps build communities where people feel happier, healthier and more welcome. This creates stronger, more connected communities just like we have in Mississippi Mills.

I have been heard to say after one amazing event or other that Mississippi Mills “runs on volunteers.” Have you been to our local Civitan Club for an event, walked through the halls of our schools, been at a music event or festival, been to the Almonte Hospital, Food Bank, our libraries, churches, recreation event or facility, the Legion, walked our recreation trails, enjoyed cleaner roadsides, beautiful flowers and gardens, been to one of our area Museums, used the services offered from Carebridge, been to the Hub or Rebound, participated in programs offered by Hub Hospice, read the Millstone News … I could go on and on. So as I say Mississippi Mills runs on volunteers.

Volunteers are valued and important. They help make our community work. Many people have had amazing experiences as they give their time and skills. This Thursday everyone is invited to come to the reception at the Civitan Club Community Hall starting at 7 pm. It’s your chance to relax and enjoy an evening to let you know you are appreciated.

We will serve you a decadent dessert or two, offer you a drink at a cash bar and you might even be tempted to enjoy a signature coffee topped with everything yummy. Your friends, old and new, will be there. See you then!

Alice Puddington

Almonte Civitan Club Volunteer