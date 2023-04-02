Walk of the Cross on Good Friday

Sunday, April 2, 2023
The BillboardWalk of the Cross on Good Friday

Almonte’s Walk of the Cross will again take place on Good Friday, April 7 beginning at Noon and follow a safe and enjoyable route to various central sites and churches.   A cross will be carried and short readings and the Scripture will be read at each stop, telling the story of Christ’s crucifixion.  The Walk is an ecumenical gathering of Almonte’s Christian Community which began in 2010 and is hosted each year by one of the local churches.

This year, the walk will begin by gathering at the Almonte Baptist Church, 127 Reserve St.  The route follows to the Town Hall where St.Paul’s Anglican will preside and then on to the Gazebo behind the Post Office where Hillside Reformed Presbyterian will lead before making its way to the James Naismith Statue with Cornerstone Free Methodist presenting.   From here the Walk continues to Holy Name of Mary, on to the United Church and ending at Community Presbyterian Church where walkers are invited to join together in a brief service and refreshments.

The whole event takes about an hour and a half, but people are welcome to come and go as they are able.   All of the Almonte and surrounding community are welcome and encouraged to come and experience this Easter experience.   In case of inclement weather, the “Walk” will instead take place at Community Presbyterian Church.

