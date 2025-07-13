Wednesday, July 16, 2025
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Albert Lunn — obituary

Albert (Babes) Wayne Lunn It is with profound...

ConnectWell seeks Health Promoter

Position Title:             Health Promoter Program:                    Community Health Centre Location:...

Yard of the Week, July 15 2025

The prize for the fifth week of...
The BillboardWedding Dress Exhibit at Middleville museum, July 20

Wedding Dress Exhibit at Middleville museum, July 20

Be sure to visit the Middleville and District Museum on Sunday, July 20th, noon – 4pm to discover a collection of wedding dresses showcasing fashion trends from the 1880s to the 1980s. The exhibit includes a variety of colour and fabric choices. Local guests will be on hand to discuss how the dresses were made and the history they represent as visitors make their way through the decades of wedding fashion on display. Enjoy coffee, tea, lemonade and sweet treats. Admission: $5 for Adults, 12 and under, free.

What:   Wedding Dress Exhibit

Where: Middleville and District Museum, 2130 Concession 6 D, Middleville

When:  Sunday, July 20th, Noon – 4pm

Contact: middlevillemuseum@gmail.com

Cost: $5 for Adults, 12 & under, free   

Details: middlevillemuseum.org

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone