Wedding Dress Exhibit at Middleville museum, July 20

Be sure to visit the Middleville and District Museum on Sunday, July 20th, noon – 4pm to discover a collection of wedding dresses showcasing fashion trends from the 1880s to the 1980s. The exhibit includes a variety of colour and fabric choices. Local guests will be on hand to discuss how the dresses were made and the history they represent as visitors make their way through the decades of wedding fashion on display. Enjoy coffee, tea, lemonade and sweet treats. Admission: $5 for Adults, 12 and under, free.

What: Wedding Dress Exhibit

Where: Middleville and District Museum, 2130 Concession 6 D, Middleville

When: Sunday, July 20th, Noon – 4pm

Contact: middlevillemuseum@gmail.com

Cost: $5 for Adults, 12 & under, free

Details: middlevillemuseum.org