“What Now Lanark County” — December 9

What Now Lanark County is a newly formed group. We are working in response to the recent Coroner’s jury and inquest recommendations following the murder of three women in Renfrew County. All were murdered by the same man.

Efforts to enhance the safety of women and children and to stop male violence continue to be a critical need. In response to this critical need, our work has begun.

Of the 86 recommendations from the Coroner’s Report number 25 says communities need to:

Use and build on existing age-appropriate education programs for primary and secondary schools, universities, and colleges. Such programs should include violence prevention, recognizing healthy and abusive relationships, identifying subtle indicators of coercive control, understanding risk factors (such as stalking, fear caused by IVP which is Intimate Partner Violence), strangulations, threats to kill, the managing and processing of feelings, dispute resolution, community and bystander obligations, the need for safety planning and risk management and the unique experiences in rural and urban settings.

What Now Lanark County is taking this on. Our first community event is Friday December 9th in Almonte at the Old Town Hall. We start at 6:30 in support of 16 Days of Activism to End Gender-Based Violence which calls for no violence against women and children. We will host an evening of learning, thinking, listening, sharing, discussing and reflection.

Renowned lawyer Pamela Cross will be our keynote speaker along with a panel moderated by Lanark County Interval House Director Erin Lee. On the panel are OPP Superintendent Derek Needham, Julie Lalonde of the Renfrew County Sexual Assault Centre, and others who can speak to this topic knowingly.

Our second event is planned for May. It will be an evening and Saturday conference. Those who come will participate in workshops directly linked to recommendations in the Coroner’s Report. We will have a keynote speaker and those attending will be asked “What Now Lanark County.” Conference registration information will be sent out in the new year. Your support is key to ensuring both events generate the changes needed.

How can you help?

We are looking for sponsors and financial donations towards these 2 events. Rents, speakers, travel costs, refreshments, and advertising are but a few of the expected expenses. We are looking for your organization to promote this event, and when possible, please attend. We will provide posters and online resources plus details about tickets. (See below)Get back in touch to let us know you would like to be kept on our list. The first event at the Old Town Hall in Almonte is Friday December 9th. The second event will happen in May 2023 at the Almonte High School. Plans are well underway for this conference. More to follow.

Along with the committee members we already have several partners. Lanark County Interval House and Community Support, Stir It Up Collective and the Lanark County Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Program are all working with us to see recommendation Number 25 go from words to action to change.

We are actively seeking more partners. Our appeal is that you join us and help whatever way you can.

An overview of Lanark County OPP Stats over their fiscal year tells us, in Lanark County, there were 553 Domestic occurrences, 7 cases of Suspected Human trafficking, and 97 sexual offences. Lanark County Interval House reports 527 women and children were served, and they had 4815 crisis calls in their last fiscal year. To summarize we need to get to work to ensure these numbers go way down!

If you need more information, please get in touch.

Sincerely,

Alice Paige Puddington (Retired President of ETFO Renfrew County Teachers Local, Director of Almonte Civitan Club)

Erin Lee (Director Lanark County Interval House, Social Justice Activist)

Fern Martin (Author, Community and Social Justice Activist)Paddy Vargas (Community Activist and Collaborator)

Bill Janes (Registered Nurse, Community Mental Health Care Nurse)

Linda Camponi (Social Justice advocate, writer and Community Activist)

Jessie Titterton (Registered Nurse, DV&SA Program)