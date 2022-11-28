‘What Now Lanark County?’ event, December 9

Do you have your ticket yet? Don’t miss your chance to attend this meaningful evening of listening, reflection and learning. The topic, although a difficult one, is important. We believe strongly that there’s more to be done.

The ‘What Now Lanark County’ event is at Almonte’s Old Town Hall on Friday, Dec. 9. It will start at 6:30 pm with a ceremony behind the Hall at the mosaic (weather permitting), led by elder Ro Delb-Picca. Then we will all proceed inside for a dynamic event – learning about the recent Coroner’s Jury inquest into the murders of three Renfrew County women by the same man (on Sept. 22, 2015) from these people who were part of the inquest. They will be talking about what can be done to decrease family and too often male violence. The Jury came up with 86 recommendations that can easily be found by googling “lukesplace” and are worth reading.

The evening event will be MC’d by Sam Lapraed (radio host at Ottawa City News 101 FM), headlined by lawyer, Pamela Cross, with presentations by Donna Johnson and a panel made up of Erin Lee (LCIH Director), Julie Lalonde (Bystander Intervention trainer), and OPP Superintendent Derrick Needham. We are totally impressed with the bio’s of these people – activists all. There will be lots of time for questions.

Tickets (only $10) are available by emailing www.ticketsplease.ca Please get yours. A full hall will be your statement of caring; that What Now is a call to action from all of us.

Every Monday we have been Zooming with a fabulous organizing group – Paddy (Thomas) Vargas, Bill Janes, Linda Camponi, Alice Puddington, Erin Lee, Jessie Titterton, Fern Martin and Emma Kinsman. We have planned this event and also look forward to organizing a full Women’s Conference on May 2 and 3, 2023 at ADHS. Fern Martin has been writing columns about this issue for many years. We all know there is a lot more that must be done.

Image credit: Marko Verch, Flickr