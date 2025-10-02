Workshop: “Why Does My Voice Wobble?”

Why Does My Voice Wobble? As we age, our voice changes, whether it’s a wobbly sound, a lack of breath stamina and voice projection or something more noticeable.

A popular lecturer last fall, Dr. Mark Wilkinson returns to offer a special workshop on the Ageing Voice. With both the science behind it and practical exercises to fix it, Dr. Mark will have you feeling like your true self in no time as you reclaim your freest, most authentic voice. This lecture takes place October 6 at 7:00pm.

Registration is by donation but registration is required at Learning Again in Almonte.