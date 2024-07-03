Yard of the Week, July 3 2024

The prize for the third week of the Almonte & District Horticultural Society’s ‘Yard of the Week’ goes to 788 Concession 9, Pakenham.

This week’s garden is in a beautiful rural setting with an immaculately kept expanse of lawn. The home is decorated with tidy perennial beds and huge eye-catching planters. The planters are overflowing with contrasting plants and are evenly spaced around a wrap-around porch. Both the beds and the planters are full of colour and texture, easily seen from the road.

If you would like to nominate a garden within Mississippi Mills area for ‘Yard of the Week’ send the address to adhsmailbox@gmail.com. Please note that the garden must be visible from a public street or sidewalk.