The prize for the 9th week of the Almonte & District Horticultural Society’s ‘Yard of the Week’ goes to 12 Larose St., just off Johanna in Almonte. This colourful and cheerful garden is a wonderful addition to the neighbourhood. With lovely annuals and perennials to attract a variety of pollinators, it is anchored by a shady honey locust, several flowering bushes, large boulders, and a welcoming meandering path. This small but significant garden has it all!