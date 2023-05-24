The BillboardYard sale, Colina, Glass and Malcolm streets, May 27 Yard sale, Colina, Glass and Malcolm streets, May 27 May 24, 2023 Community yard sale, Saturday May 27th, 8 am start. Kids, vintage, housewares and dueling lemonade stands! Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Almonte Lawn Bowling open house, May 27 May 21, 2023 Summer theatre camp in Almonte May 18, 2023 Annual Alpha Male Yard Sale, May 20-22 May 18, 2023 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Yard sale, Colina, Glass and Malcolm streets, May 27 May 24, 2023 Mussels Triestina May 24, 2023 A Meal For All – The Story (so far) May 24, 2023 Clint Julian — obituary May 23, 2023 Almonte Lawn Bowling open house, May 27 May 21, 2023 FOR SALE: Child’s play table May 21, 2023 From the Archives Gay Cook’s Corn Coconut Soup The Peter Nelson travel stories – preface Winners of the Mississippi Mills Chamber of Commerce business awards Gay Cook’s Cauliflower Cheese Gratin Indian-Spiced Chicken Legs Sixty years of caring and we’re just getting started Pan-Roasted Asparagus with Cherry Tomatoes and Black Olives Open letter to premier on Endangered Species Act