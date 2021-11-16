PALLIATIVE CARE EDUCATION DAY
November 30, 2021 from 1:00pm-5:00pm at Camp Merrywood.
Open to health care professionals and public
Topics
- The Paramedic Wellness & Palliative Symptom management program
- Caregiver issues and practical caregiver training program
- Advance care planning during a pandemic
- Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD): a Legislative Update and a Personal Story
- Grief Literacy
Registration ahead of time is strongly encouraged. Please email Chelsea Rustan.
To attend virtually please click here to register.
Proof of Vaccination required for in-person event.
Organized by the Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital’s Palliative Care Committee