

PALLIATIVE CARE EDUCATION DAY

November 30, 2021 from 1:00pm-5:00pm at Camp Merrywood.

Open to health care professionals and public

Topics

The Paramedic Wellness & Palliative Symptom management program

Caregiver issues and practical caregiver training program

Advance care planning during a pandemic

Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD): a Legislative Update and a Personal Story

Grief Literacy

Registration ahead of time is strongly encouraged. Please email Chelsea Rustan.

Proof of Vaccination required for in-person event.

Organized by the Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital’s Palliative Care Committee