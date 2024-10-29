Yoga with Lisa – Winter (Nov./Dec.) 2024 Sessions

Chair Yoga for Balance and Strength – Offered 2 times per week (see below)

The Chair Yoga classes will incorporate traditional postures both seated and standing, as well as a focus on improving our balance. Classes end with meditative relaxation. Suitable for people wanting the full benefits of a Yoga class but may have an injury, arthritis, hip or knee issues, or are not comfortable getting down to the mat. Location: Almonte Old Town Hall, Auditorium (3rd floor)

Dates:

Monday Series – Nov. 4th to Dec. 23rd, 2024 (7 classes, no class Nov. 11th)

Time:

1:15 pm to 2:15 pm

Cost:

$90 for full series (7 classes) or $15 per drop in

Dates:

Wednesday Series – Nov. 20th to Dec. 18th, 2024 (5 classes, no class on Nov. 6th or 13th)

Time:

11:00 am to 12:00 pm

Cost:

$65 for full series (5 classes) or $15 per drop in

Gentle Mat Yoga – Fridays from 9:30 am to 10:30 am

These classes guide you through movement that develops strength, flexibility, and balance as well as develop the connection between, body, mind & breath. Deepen your understanding of the postures & basic alignment in the body, breathing, and relaxation techniques. Location: Almonte United Church.

Dates: Fridays – Nov. 1st to Dec. 20th, 2024 (7 classes, no class on Nov. 8th)

Time: 9:30 am to 10:30 am

Cost: $90 for full series (7 classes) or $15 per drop in

To register for any of the above: lisa.om3@hotmail.com or 613-816-0919

About Your Instructor:

Lisa Kmiel has been a certified (ERYT-200) Yoga teacher since 2006. She has taught at various Yoga studios, community centres, fitness studios, and home studio for over 18 years. Lisa has participated in numerous retreats, workshops, and trainings to further her knowledge during this time. She is trained and certified in Yoga for Active Aging and Chair Yoga. Her goal is to offer a safe space accessible to everyone in order to achieve all the wonderful benefits of Yoga. Both new and experienced Yoga students are welcome.

Book your spot now as space is limited!