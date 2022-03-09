Your library is fine-free!

This decision helps the library better achieve its mission to inspire lifelong learning, provide equitable access to information, advance knowledge and strengthen our community. Eliminating fines means:

Eliminating barriers to service

Residents unable to afford extra costs can continue to use their library

Overdue material is more likely to be returned

The library saves money in replacement costs

Increased library membership & circulation rates

According to Calgary Public Library, “eliminating fines raised circulation, brought lapsed users back, and boosted goodwill among patrons.”

Promoting lifelong literacy

An example: families are encouraged to borrow a variety of books to expose children to a wide range of stories. Families often take home over 20 books every visit! If fines accumulate, a family on a fixed income may not be able to afford fines and may avoid visiting the library again

Offering equitable service

Overdue fines are not applied to digital collections. The library wants patrons to choose their favoured formats, without worrying about costs. Having fine-free circulation for ALL collections is an equitable service

Fines are unsustainable revenue

Based on declining fines revenue, which started before the fine-free pandemic, the library budgeted $4300 in fines for 2022. Fine Free Fundraising Events can replace lost revenue. Such activities build community—allowing those with financial means to give, while not adding financial burden to those with limited funds