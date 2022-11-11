Friday, November 11, 2022
Yvonne Vallier — obituary

Vallier, Yvonne Aline

(Best “Gammie” to all her grandchildren)

Passed away peacefully after a 14-year-long courageous battle with cancer on November 9, 2022 at the Ruddy-Shenkman Hospice in Kanata.

Yvonne (nee Foubert)

Of Almonte, Ontario, at the age of 61.

Predeceased by her loving husband Ken.  Proud mother of Mallory (Aaron), Jenna (Steve), Marilyn (Allen), Jesse (Michelle) and loving “Gammie” to her 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.  Sadly missed by her parents Annette (the late Marcel) and her sisters Claire, Diane, Denise, Monique and Marleen.  Remembered by her nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.  A special thank-you to all of the caring and compassionate staff from the Ruddy-Shenkman Hospice Care.  A donation in memory of Yvonne may be made to the Ruddy-Shenkman Hospice Care or the Canadian Neuroendocrine Tumour Society (CNETS).  A Celebration of Yvonne’s Life will be held on December 3, 2022 at the Almonte Civitan Hall from 11 am to 2 pm.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

