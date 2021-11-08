Vernissage/Meet the Artists: Saturday November 13, 2pm-5pm. Meet the artists and enjoy an incredible 7th Anniversary cake! With special musical guest Marianne Lin (harp). As per the new Ontario rules, we can operate this event at full capacity with proof of vaccination – so please present proof of vaccination at the door.

From November 10 to December 30, Sivarulrasa Gallery is pleased to present our 7th ANNIVERSARY SHOW, as we celebrate 7 years of operations in beautiful Almonte, Ontario. Our biggest show of the year showcases sculpture, paintings, drawings, and mixed media works from local artists as well as artists from across Canada. The exhibition can be seen in-person during our regular Gallery hours: Tuesdays to Sundays, 11am to 5pm.

Featured artists: Barbara Gamble, Carol Bajen-Gahm, Caroline Ji, Catherine Gutsche, Cathy Ross, Dale Dunning, Deborah Arnold, Elaine Carr, Eric Walker, Gayle Kells, George Horan, Gizem Candan, Jane Irwin, Jihane Mossalim, Jim Hake, Karen Haines, Louis Thériault, Mary Pfaff, Michael Pittman, Sanjeev Sivarulrasa, Sarah Anderson, Sue Adams, Susan Low-Beer, Susan Tooke, Wendy Robertson, and William Liao.

https://sivarulrasa.com/exhibitions/7th-anniversary-show/

