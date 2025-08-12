The BillboardA Day of Fashion and Flowers at Duffield Design, August 16 A Day of Fashion and Flowers at Duffield Design, August 16 August 12, 2025 This Saturday, August 16th at 79 Mill St. in Almonte. Doors open at 10 a.m. Featuring local, organically grown floral arrangements by Garden Inspiration Fashion and Fresh Flowers! Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Balance and Strength Classes for Seniors, starting September August 9, 2025 Seniors trip to Balderson Blueberries August 8, 2025 Carleton Place Riverfront Artscape, August 16 August 1, 2025 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest What is That … Reliable Friend? August 12, 2025 NEW Delta Faucet for Sale August 12, 2025 Yard of the Week, August 12 2025 August 12, 2025 Denise’s note to Almonte August 12, 2025 Denise Beaulne — obituary August 12, 2025 A Day of Fashion and Flowers at Duffield Design, August 16 August 12, 2025 From the Archives Bernard Cameron’s Council seat to be filled via appointment Gluten-free diet is the key to controlling celiac disease WIT … Spider Eating? Children’s Water Festival at Mill of Kintail, Sept. 26 Sheet-Pan Turmeric Chicken and Crispy Rice Tree vs Man: A brief history of the forests in Lanark County Buy a cookie from Tim’s and support AGH, September 16 – 22 Almonte market enjoys a renaissance