A Meal for All’s November 24th FREE Sunday Supper

Don’t miss A Meal for All’s last SUNDAY SUPPER of 2024 at the Almonte United Church, November 24th, 5:30 – 7:30 pm. The menu includes Don’s famous Baked Ham and Scalloped Potatoes (donated by Don’s Meat Market), fresh salad, buns, dessert squares and of course a variety of beverages. There will also be a vegetarian option.
Everyone is welcome, come on your own and meet new friends, bring the family, neighbours or out of town guests. The supper is free to all on a first come, first served basis. Donations are gratefully accepted.
We look forward to seeing you on November 24th!
A Meal for All would like to thank the greater Mississippi Mills community for supporting all our free community programs Including:
- Thursday Morning Community Breakfast
- Community Pantry (located in the Almonte Public Library)
- Monthly Afternoon Teas for Caregivers
- Bi-monthly Sunday Suppers
In addition to individual donations, A Meal for All would like to acknowledge the generous financial support received from the following businesses and organizations:
- Almonte Baptist Church
- Almonte Civitan Club
- Almonte Lions Club
- Almonte United Church
- Community Presbyterian Church
- Cornerstone Community Church
- Don’s Meat Market
- Hillside Reformed Presbyterian Church
- Mississippi Mills Youth Centre
- The Hub & Rebound
- The Hunger Stop
- The Municipality of Mississippi Mills
- The Sterling Restaurant
For more information, please contact: hello@amealforall.ca