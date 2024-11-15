Saturday, November 16, 2024
A Meal for All’s November 24th FREE Sunday Supper

Don’t miss A Meal for All’s last SUNDAY SUPPER of 2024 at the Almonte United Church, November 24th, 5:30 – 7:30 pm. The menu includes Don’s famous Baked Ham and Scalloped Potatoes (donated by Don’s Meat Market), fresh salad, buns, dessert squares and of course a variety of beverages. There will also be a vegetarian option.

Everyone is welcome, come on your own and meet new friends, bring the family, neighbours or out of town guests.  The supper is free to all on a first come, first served basis.  Donations are gratefully accepted.

We look forward to seeing you on November 24th!

 

 A Meal for All would like to thank the greater Mississippi Mills community for supporting all our free community programs Including:

  • Thursday Morning Community Breakfast
  • Community Pantry (located in the Almonte Public Library)
  • Monthly Afternoon Teas for Caregivers
  • Bi-monthly Sunday Suppers

In addition to individual donations, A Meal for All would like to acknowledge the generous financial support received from the following businesses and organizations:

  • Almonte Baptist Church
  • Almonte Civitan Club
  • Almonte Lions Club
  • Almonte United Church
  • Community Presbyterian Church
  • Cornerstone Community Church
  • Don’s Meat Market
  • Hillside Reformed Presbyterian Church
  • Mississippi Mills Youth Centre
  • The Hub & Rebound
  • The Hunger Stop
  • The Municipality of Mississippi Mills
  • The Sterling Restaurant

For more information, please contact: hello@amealforall.ca

