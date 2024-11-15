A Meal for All’s November 24th FREE Sunday Supper

Don’t miss A Meal for All’s last SUNDAY SUPPER of 2024 at the Almonte United Church, November 24th, 5:30 – 7:30 pm. The menu includes Don’s famous Baked Ham and Scalloped Potatoes ( donated by Don’s Meat Market), fresh salad, buns, dessert squares and of course a variety of beverages. There will also be a vegetarian option.

Everyone is welcome, come on your own and meet new friends, bring the family, neighbours or out of town guests. The supper is free to all on a first come, first served basis. Donations are gratefully accepted.

We look forward to seeing you on November 24th!

A Meal for All would like to thank the greater Mississippi Mills community for supporting all our free community programs Including:

Thursday Morning Community Breakfast

Community Pantry (located in the Almonte Public Library)

Monthly Afternoon Teas for Caregivers

Bi-monthly Sunday Suppers



In addition to individual donations, A Meal for All would like to acknowledge the generous financial support received from the following businesses and organizations:

Almonte Baptist Church

Almonte Civitan Club

Almonte Lions Club

Almonte United Church

Community Presbyterian Church

Cornerstone Community Church

Don’s Meat Market

Hillside Reformed Presbyterian Church

Mississippi Mills Youth Centre

The Hub & Rebound

The Hunger Stop

The Municipality of Mississippi Mills

The Sterling Restaurant

For more information, please contact: hello@amealforall.ca