The Billboard

A moment of peace at St. Paul's — March 13

March 7, 2024

BE STILL MY SOUL

Come and rest in a candle-lit church for gentle music, inspirational messages, and silent prayer.

March 13, at 7:30 p.m.
St Paul's Anglican Church, 62 Clyde Street Almonte