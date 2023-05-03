The BillboardA moment of peace at St. Paul’s — May 10 A moment of peace at St. Paul’s — May 10 May 3, 2023 BE STILL MY SOUL Come and rest in a candle-lit church for gentle music, inspirational messages, and silent prayer. Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. St Paul’s Anglican Church, 62 Clyde Street Almonte Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related King’s Coronation Tea, May 21 May 3, 2023 Only a few days left to register for the Imagine – Learn/Inspire/Act conference May 3, 2023 GARAGE SALE: Upper Dwyer Hill, starts May 5 May 2, 2023 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest King’s Coronation Tea, May 21 May 3, 2023 A moment of peace at St. Paul’s — May 10 May 3, 2023 Only a few days left to register for the Imagine – Learn/Inspire/Act conference May 3, 2023 No-Knead Bread May 2, 2023 GARAGE SALE: Upper Dwyer Hill, starts May 5 May 2, 2023 FREE: Desk May 2, 2023 From the Archives Tundra swans touch down on the Narrows by Clayton Indian style chicken burger with chutney and raita For the Birds and Nature: Summer fun! Shrimp and Bok Choy Lettuce Wraps Generous donations purchase vital signs monitors for Almonte General Hospital Root Mash with Wine-Braised Shallots Ottawa Street crash Monday afternoon Almonte Legion donates to Big Brothers Big Sisters for mentoring projects