A moment of peace at St. Paul's — May 14
May 8, 2025

BE STILL MY SOUL

Come and rest in a candle-lit church for gentle music, inspirational messages, and silent prayer.

May 14 at 7:30 p.m.
St Paul's Anglican Church, 62 Clyde Street
Almonte