Thursday, May 8, 2025
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Art in the Attic on this weekend

KALEIDOSCOPE OF CREATIVITY, ART IN THE ATTIC,...

Civitan Club supports Youth Centre with matching donations

The Almonte Civitan Club is strongly committed...

LOST: Key fob

Please be on the lookout for my...
The BillboardA moment of peace at St. Paul’s — May 14

A moment of peace at St. Paul’s — May 14

BE STILL MY SOUL

Come and rest in a candle-lit church for gentle music, inspirational messages, and silent prayer.

May 14 at 7:30 p.m.

St Paul’s Anglican Church, 62 Clyde Street Almonte

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone