BE STILL MY SOUL

The final Be Still My Soul service of the season will be held on Wednesday May 8th at 7:30 pm at St. Paul’s Church, 62 Clyde Street.

Come and rest in a candle-lit church for gentle music, inspirational messages, and silent prayer.

April 10, at 7:30 p.m.

St Paul’s Anglican Church, 62 Clyde Street Almonte