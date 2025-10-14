A new Syrian family arriving in Almonte

Ten years after the community began organizing to welcome the first four Syrian refugee families to Almonte, a fifth family will be arriving on October 23. The Al Baboulis, a father, mother and four children aged 9 – 16 fled war in Syria at the same time as the others, but were stranded as refugees in Egypt. After a six-year-long application process sponsored by a private group of local residents in partnership with the Almonte Community Presbyterian Church and its national office, the family has finally been approved to travel to Canada. Here they will join their relatives, the two Mustafa families already successfully settled in our community.

Almonte and Mississippi Mills residents have been extremely welcoming to newcomers and we hope the community will continue to show the same warm hospitality to the Al Baboulis. So far the response has been very encouraging as individual residents and local organizations including the Community Presbyterian Church and the Hub have generously contributed to start-up funds. The experience with previous sponsorships and of their relatives settling in Almonte will be very helpful, as will assistance from organizations such as the Lanark and Renfrew Immigrant Settlement Services.

While a number of needs are being addressed in preparation for the family’s arrival, one of the most pressing is to find suitable housing. We hope the family will be able to remain in Almonte, given the existing support network of sponsors and relatives, but housing is a challenge. We are actively looking, but any potential rentals for November or December would be of great interest. Please contact me if you know of or have a potential rental.

We will also continue to fundraise to ensure adequate support for the family in the first year or two while they get established. Donations may be made to the Syrian Refugee Group at the local BMO, account no. 03026 001 8977 976 or by mail c/o 95 James Naismith Way, Almonte, ON K0A 1A0, or by contacting me at gsmith.consilium@gmail.com