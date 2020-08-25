We were celebrating a 90th Birthday over the weekend and had few people in. They travelled from the Bruce Peninsula, Kingston and Toronto.

We had Tea and Cake cater the meal. It was most delicious. There was definitely enough even for the hearty appetites. The appetizers were innovative pesto triangles with goat cheese and mini quiche. The chicken was moist and the vegetables cooked to perfection. They delivered the meal right at the time stated and the appetizers were ready right on time as well. Definitely we will be contacting them again for the next event in our family.

I cannot say enough about this local establishment. It is located right in your neighbourhood at 98 Mill St.

Al and Marg Spriggs