A Virtual Tour Through the Lands of the Lost Villages — August 17



Join the North Lanark Historical Society online on Wednesday, August 17 at 7 p.m. for their next Digital Speaker Series! They will be hosting Jim Brownell, President of the Lost Villages Historical Society as he presents “A Virtual Tour Through the Lands of the Lost Villages.” This presentation will take viewers on a tour through those villages and hamlets that were wiped from the face of the earth in the inundation of July 1, 1958.

Over a four-year period (1954-1958), the St. Lawrence Seaway and Hydro Development projects affected 12 communities along the St. Lawrence River, west of Cornwall, Ontario, and saw the relocation of 6,500 people to new and altered communities. The presentation will conclude with a virtual visit to the Lost Villages Museum and Archives in Ault Park, South Stormont.

This is a digital event that will be hosted using Zoom.

Registration to this event is free, but donations are encouraged to help the North Lanark Historical Society continue to offer these events throughout the year! Their donation page can be found here ->

