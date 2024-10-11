CT scanner now operational at Almonte General Hospital

A New Era of Diagnostic Imaging Begins at Almonte General Hospital

Almonte, ON – The Mississippi River Health Alliance (“MRHA”) proudly announces a major milestone at Almonte General Hospital (“AGH”): the Hospital’s new CT scanner is now operational, having successfully scanned it’s first patient last week. This achievement marks a significant advancement in local healthcare, allowing the community to access vital diagnostic imaging services close to home, without the need to travel long distances.

The $3 million project, fully funded through generous community donations, has brought CT imaging technology to Almonte for the first time. The Almonte General Hospital/Fairview Manor (AGH/FVM) Foundation played a vital role in fundraising, with contributions from over 2,200 donors, including a transformational gift from Art and Helen Levi, whose generosity has been recognized by naming the Helen & Art Levi Diagnostic Imaging Department.

“This is a transformative moment for our hospital and the entire region,” said Brad Harrington, President and CEO of the MRHA. “Having the CT scanner here ensures faster, more accurate diagnoses and enables us to deliver high-quality, timely care close to home.”The CT scanner’s 360-degree cross-sectional imaging allows physicians to diagnose a wide range of conditions, including cancer, fractures, and stroke. By providing these services locally, AGH is helping to reduce wait times and improve patient outcomes.

Before the installation of the scanner, AGH patients had to be referred to other hospitals for CT scans, often resulting in delays. Now, patients can receive rapid diagnostic results at AGH, allowing for timely interventions and more efficient care.

“Having a CT scanner in Almonte is a game-changer for us to care for our patients,” said Dr. Melanie Fortune, Chief of Staff at AGH. “Now, fewer people will need to be transferred to the city, away from the people who know them best. It means faster care when people in our community need our help.”In addition to celebrating this milestone, the Mississippi River Health Alliance is proud to recognize Sonographers Week (October 6-12), honouring the essential contributions of Sonographers in healthcare. These professionals play a critical role in providing the diagnostic insights needed to guide treatment and improve health outcomes. Their dedication helps ensure that the MRHA hospitals deliver the highest standards of care every day.