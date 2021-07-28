by Susan Hanna

This recipe from Half Baked Harvest is a delicious combination of roasted vegetables, salmon and greens, topped with a brown butter sauce. Roast the root vegetables—I used carrots and rutabaga instead of potatoes—until they are done, remove from the oven and keep them warm. Place the salmon on the same baking sheet, add the asparagus tossed with Parmesan and roast until done. While the salmon is cooking, whisk together the dressing ingredients and combine with the greens. In a saucepan, brown the butter until it smells nutty and then add lemon juice. Serve the brown-butter topped salmon with the vegetables and greens. Cook’s note: I used rainbow trout instead of salmon and omitted the basil and dill.

Serves 6.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Make sure the Cajun seasoning does not contain colour or anti-caking agents. I use Eden Organic brand red wine vinegar, which does not contain sulfites. Use butter that contains only cream and genuine Parmesan, which does not contain colour or other additives. You can tell it’s the real thing because the name is stamped on the rind. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

1 pound (454 g) baby potatoes, halved

4 tablespoons (60 ml) extra virgin olive oil

Kosher salt and black pepper

1 – 1 ½ pounds (454 – 680 g) salmon filet

2 tablespoons (30 ml) Cajun seasoning

1 tablespoon (15 ml) lemon zest plus 2 tablespoons (30 ml) lemon juice

2 teaspoons (10 ml) red wine vinegar

1 cup (250 ml) arugula

½ cup (125 ml) fresh basil leaves, roughly torn

¼ cup (60 ml) fresh dill, roughly torn

1 bunch asparagus, ends trimmed

½ cup (125 ml) grated Parmesan

4 tablespoons (60 ml) salted butter

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 425° F (218° C). On a large baking sheet, combine the potatoes, 2 tablespoons (30 l) olive oil, and a pinch each of salt and pepper. Toss well to coat. Bake for 15 minutes. Remove the potatoes from the oven. Add the salmon to the center of the pan (if the salmon is large, cut it into smaller portions). Rub 1 tablespoon (15 ml) olive oil and the Cajun seasoning. Add the asparagus to the pan and toss with the Parmesan. Bake everything together for 10-15 minutes or until the salmon has reached your desired doneness. In a bowl, whisk together the lemon zest, red wine vinegar, and 1 tablespoon (15 ml) olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Add the arugula, basil, dill, and a pinch of chili flakes. Toss to combine. Add the butter to a medium pot set over medium heat. Allow the butter to brown, until it smells toasted, about 2-3 minutes. Stir often. Remove from the heat and stir in 1 tablespoon (15 ml) lemon juice. Serve the salmon, potatoes, and asparagus together with the arugula salad on top. Drizzle the brown butter over the salmon.

From Half Baked Harvest