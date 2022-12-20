Tuesday, December 20, 2022
Kathleen Wyatt — obituary

Wyatt, Kathleen A loving mother, wife, and sister...

Ian McRae — obituary

McRae, Ian (Property Manager and Farmer) Passed away peacefully with...
Al Potvin Family Foundation donates $10,000 to local charity

The Al Potvin Family Foundation (APFF) is pleased to announce its first annual grant to the Upper Canada District School Board “Champions for Kids” (C4K) Foundation in the amount of $10,000.

The grant dollars will be used to help youth attending UCDSB schools in Mississippi Mills access academic tutoring, counselling, and life opportunities such as sports, music lessons, and travelling.

The APFF launched in July 2021 thanks to a generous donation of 1 million dollars from Mississippi Mills resident Al Potvin.  To date, 18 families and individuals have made donations to the APFF in support of its mission “to empower children and youth in Mississippi Mills to realize their potential”.

Donations to the APFF are used to create an endowment fund, with income from this fund being disbursed annually to support the youth of Mississippi Mills. The APFF aims to be a force for good in Mississippi Mills for generations to come.

For more information and background on the APFF, or to make a donation, please visit https://alpotvinfamilyfoundation.com

For information on how funds from the Upper Canada District School Board ‘Champions for Kids Foundation’ are distributed please visit https://championsforkids.ucdsb.on.ca

