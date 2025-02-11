Al Potvin Family Foundation donates $30,000 to local charity

The Al Potvin Family Foundation (APFF) is pleased to announce its third annual grant to the Upper Canada District School Board “Champions for Kids” (C4K) Foundation in the amount of $30,000. To date, the Al Potvin Family Foundation has donated $50,000 to “Champion for Kids”.

The grant dollars will be used to help youth attending UCDSB schools in the Municipality of Mississippi Mills access academic tutoring, counselling, and life opportunities such as sports, music lessons, and travelling.

The APFF launched in July 2021 thanks to a generous donation of 1 million dollars from Mississippi Mills resident Al Potvin. To date, over 50 families and individuals have made donations to the APFF in support of its mission “to empower children and youth in Mississippi Mills to realize their potential”.

Donations to the APFF are used to create an endowment fund, with income from this fund being disbursed annually to support the youth of Mississippi Mills. The APFF aims to be a force for good in Mississippi Mills for generations to come.

Photo attachment: Chris Potvin, on behalf of the Al Potvin Family Foundation, presents a cheque for $30,000 to Laura Oliver, President, Champion for Kids to support students in Mississippi Mills.

For more information and background on the APFF, or to make a donation, please visit https://alpotvinfamilyfoundation.com

For information on how funds from the Upper Canada District School Board ‘Champions for Kids Foundation’ are distributed please visit https://championsforkids.ucdsb.on.ca