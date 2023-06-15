Alice-Anne Paterson Collinge — obituary

Paterson Collinge, Alice-Anne

Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on June 12, 2023.

Alice-Anne

Of Ramsay Township, Ontario, at the age of 62.

Sadly missed by Craig, her husband and best friend of over 40 years. Proud mother of Alexandra (Atul Arora) and Christopher. Dear friend to Tulsa Stratford. Predeceased by her parents Delmer and Dorothy Paterson and her two brothers Clark and Jamie. Survived by her siblings Richard, Cheryl (Marc), Darlene, Julie (Keven), Lisa (Clarence) and sister-in-law Andrea. Remembered by her nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Donations in memory of Alice-Anne may be made to ALS Society of Canada.

Family and Friends May Visit

C.R. Gamble

Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313)

On Monday, June 19, 2023 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm.

