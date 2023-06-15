Thursday, June 15, 2023
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Almonte Baptist Church supports the Big Give

In support of the Big Give National...

Alice-Anne Paterson Collinge — obituary

Paterson Collinge, Alice-Anne Passed away peacefully at home...

MMPL Summer Camps 2023

Camps at Almonte & Pakenham branches are...
ObituariesAlice-Anne Paterson Collinge -- obituary

Alice-Anne Paterson Collinge — obituary

Paterson Collinge, Alice-Anne

Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on June 12, 2023.

Alice-Anne

Of Ramsay Township, Ontario, at the age of 62.

Sadly missed by Craig, her husband and best friend of over 40 years.  Proud mother of Alexandra (Atul Arora) and Christopher.  Dear friend to Tulsa Stratford.  Predeceased by her parents Delmer and Dorothy Paterson and her two brothers Clark and Jamie.  Survived  by her siblings Richard, Cheryl (Marc), Darlene, Julie (Keven), Lisa (Clarence) and sister-in-law Andrea.  Remembered by her nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.  Donations in memory of Alice-Anne may be made to ALS Society of Canada.

Family and Friends May Visit

C.R. Gamble

Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313)

On Monday, June 19, 2023 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone