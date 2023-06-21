Wednesday, June 21, 2023
All aboard to Petawawa: Anniversary of the 86 recommendations to end IPV

Hello everyone!

Please join What Now, Lanark County on Wed Jun 28 2023 as we head to Petawawa for an in-person event to hear first-hand the progress made by our federal and provincial governments on the 86 recommendations for change to end Intimate Partner Violence (IPV). These recommendations resulted from the Renfrew County inquest into the femicides of 3 women: Carol Culleton, Anastasia Kuzyk and Nathalie Warmerdam.

Bus tickets are $5. We will leave Carleton Place at 9:30 am and head to Petawawa with stops in Almonte (9:45 am) and Pakenham (10: a.m.) to pick up supporters. We will arrive in Pembroke in time for lunch. Then we will head to Base Petawawa where we can participate in a moderated panel discussion from 1:30 pm-3:30 pm. You’ll have the opportunity to meet survivors, advocates and community leaders who are working to end this epidemic of IPV

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to make a difference in our community. Let’s stand together! Let’s show our support!

** The bus is a school bus on the outside with comfortable coach seating and air conditioning on the inside! Seating will be available for all attendees at the event. For any questions, please email Paddy Vargas at whatnowlanarkcounty@gmail.com

Tickets: https://wnlc-petawawa.eventbrite.com

Please share and we can waive the $5 fee for those that are concerned about the cost. Look forward to seeing you!

Paddy Vargas & Alice Puddington

What Now, Lanark County Committee

