MCINTOSH, William James “Allan”

Aug. 25, 1934 – Jun. 17, 2021

With profound sadness the McIntosh family announces the peaceful passing of our amazing father, grandfather and great grandfather, Allan on June 17, 2021 at the Fairview Manor in Almonte, Ontario. Predeceased by his proud and loving parents, Neil and Alice McIntosh, Allan was in his 87th year. We are comforted knowing that he is now reunited with the love of his life, his darling wife of 60 years, Christine.

Cherished dad of Keith (Cindy), Doug (Heather), Beth (Rick Pyper) and Paul (Tracy). Proud grandfather of 10 grandchildren and 10 precious great-grandchildren. Dear brother-in-law of Keith Livingstone (Jean) and Shirley McLenaghan (John McConnell). Allan also leaves behind his dear nieces, nephews, and many close friends.

Allan’s sense of humour and devotion to his family and many dear friends will be deeply missed. The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Abramenko and the amazing Nursing Staff at the Fairview Manor for their compassionate care.

We look forward to having a gathering with friends and family to celebrate Allan’s life at a later date. In memory of Allan, if desired, donations may be made in lieu of flowers to Clayton Community Centre and Guthrie United Church by eTransfer to: claytonhall@storm.ca

