Almonte and area singers perform Bach’s Magnificat, September 7

Friday, August 22, 2025
Sunday, September 7, 3 p.m.-4:30 p.m. 

The CAMMAC Ottawa Valley chorus is back to perform amid the stunning cathedral setting of St. John Chrysostom Church in Arnprior, on Sunday, September 7 at 3.00 p.m. The performance of JS Bach’s beautiful “Magnificat” and other magical pieces features a full orchestra, 60-voice choir, and four professional soloists with local ties.

CAMMAC draws many talented singers from Almonte, Pakenham, Carleton Place and Arnprior, as well as other locations from up and down the Ottawa Valley.

Artistic Director Lisa Webber returns as conductor, along with soloists Kathleen Radke, Danielle Vaillancourt, Philip Klaassen and Mark Wilkinson. Ian Guenette, Music Director at St. James Anglican Church, Carleton Place, will play solos on the organ and grand piano. 

Tickets are available now from White Pine Books in Arnprior (cash only), online or in limited quantities at the door. Adults $30, students $10, children 12 and under free. 

Location: St. John Chrysostom Church, 295 Albert St, Arnprior, ON.

Website: https://cammac.ca/ottawagatineau/activities/#valley-concert

