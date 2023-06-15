Thursday, June 15, 2023
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Almonte Baptist Church supports the Big Give

In support of the Big Give National...

Alice-Anne Paterson Collinge — obituary

Paterson Collinge, Alice-Anne Passed away peacefully at home...

MMPL Summer Camps 2023

Camps at Almonte & Pakenham branches are...
LivingAlmonte Baptist Church supports the Big Give

Almonte Baptist Church supports the Big Give

In support of the Big Give National Movement (www.thebiggive.ca), the Almonte Baptist Church (ABC), hosted a free family barbeque and more on June 3, 2023, from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm, in front of the Almonte and District Community Centre.  The goal of this event was to give to our community, with no strings attached.   

The sunshine, along with the refreshing breeze, made it a perfect day for everyone to get together.  There were approximately 150 adults and children, who came out to enjoy the delicious food. They sang along and danced with a very talented duo (Seth Allison – cello; Colin Prentice – guitar and vocals; with sound production by Raphael Storto from RAPH’s School of ROCK).  Children, and some adults, had their faces painted by an amazing artist (Marlene Rios from FUNtasy Art & Entertainment).  Also, many took home free clothing, linens, and household items, donated by members of the community. 

The ABC Missions team would like to take this opportunity to graciously thank the following, for their contributions towards a successful event.

Volunteers: Members of Almonte Baptist Church and their families; 

Merchants: Almonte Community Coordinators (The Hub), Almonte Print Shop and Picture Framing, Hilltop Tax Services, and Jonsson’s Independent Grocer; 

Organizations: Almonte Civitan Club, and the Municipality of Mississippi Mills.

Lead organizers:  Jen and Lindsay Hill

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone