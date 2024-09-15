Almonte Civitan Apple Pie Day

Don’t you just love living here in the Ottawa Valley. Summer is coming to a close and beautiful Fall days are fast approaching. And with Fall comes the Amazing Almonte Civitan Apple Pies. We are all gearing up to make our delicious apple pies, with a flaky crust, sweet local apples and a hint of cinnamon.

All of the monies raised from the sale of these pies are given right back to our community. This all happens because of you. Your orders help us help others, for this we say thank you, to each and everyone of you. The support that we receive from our community is amazing.

Orders are to be picked up at the Civitan Hall on September 26th 2024, from 11 am to 6 pm. The pies are $20.00 each. You can pay by ordering online or phone orders maybe paid by cash, debit or credit at pickup.

Ways to order: