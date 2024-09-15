Sunday, September 15, 2024
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Almonte Civitan Apple Pie Day

Don’t you just love living here in...

Free yoga workshop, September 28

Saturday, September 28 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Join Stir...

Home Hospice North Lanark at a crossroads: A call for community support and opportunities to join our team

Recent strategic planning by the Board of...
UncategorizedAlmonte Civitan Apple Pie Day

Almonte Civitan Apple Pie Day

Don’t you just love living here in the Ottawa Valley.  Summer is coming to a close and beautiful Fall days are fast approaching.  And with Fall comes the Amazing Almonte Civitan Apple Pies. We are all gearing up to make our delicious apple pies, with a flaky crust, sweet local apples and a hint of cinnamon.

All of the monies raised from the sale of these pies are given right back to our community.  This all happens because of you.  Your orders help us help others, for this we say thank you, to each and everyone of you.  The support that we receive from our community is amazing.

Orders are to be picked up at the Civitan Hall on September 26th 2024, from 11 am to 6 pm.  The pies are $20.00 each.  You can pay by ordering online or phone orders maybe paid by cash, debit or credit at pickup.

Ways to order:

  1. Phone: Patricia Spencer @ 613-256-1082
  2. Friends: Contact any Civitan member
  3. On-Line almontecivitan.com/shop

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone