Almonte Civitan Club to build fully accessible, barrier-free playground

The Almonte Civitan Club has very big and exciting news that we would like to share with everyone in our community.

For years, it has been a dream of many members of the Almonte Civitan to build a playground on the grounds of the club. We are in the process of undertaking a large-scale community project to meet one of our major objectives; “Helping Individuals with Physical and Intellectual Disabilities”. To bring this dream to life, The Almonte Civitan Club is building a fully accessible, barrier-free playground on their property at 500 Almonte Street.

Imagine a playground where everyone can play. One specifically designed to have appropriate features and structures, to remove any physical and social barriers so that all individuals can play side by side with their peers, families, and friends. This dream will empower everyone with the ability to enjoy imaginative and meaningful play.

Only a small percentage of fully accessible playgrounds exist in Eastern Ontario. It is expected that local families, as well as families from other communities, will come to a playground where ‘Everyone Gets to Play.’

Building this playground is a two-year project, estimated to cost $800,000. Funding is expected to come from grants, fundraising and donations.

For more information, please go to:

www.almontecivitan.com/playground or email us at: playground@almontecivitan.com