Almonte Civitan Fish Fry — order now

Almonte Civitan Fish Fry – Pick Up Edition – Friday, June 23

We are grateful to be busy raising Charitable Funds and thank our caring community for helping to make that happen. So … inviting you to come out for a great meal as summer unfolds.

Enjoy two 4oz freshly battered haddock fillets with fresh-cut fries, and homemade tartar sauce, just $20.00.

Order by June 16th online at the “shop” at www.almontecivitan.com, OR email sales@almontecivitan.com OR phone Marsha Guthrie at 613-256-1102.

For your convenience dinners can be prepaid through the “SHOP” when ordering on the website. We are happy with cash but payment can also be made by using your chip debit/credit card at pick-up. A time frame between 5-7 pm will be given when orders are placed. Pick up at Almonte Civitan Club, 500 Almonte St. Follow the signs to the door. Someone will bring your dinner to your vehicle.

Thank you again for your support.