Saturday, June 17, 2023
Almonte Civitan Fish Fry – still taking orders

Friday, June 23rd – 5-7 pm

With one week to go, the Almonte Civitan still has some room for your take-out Fish Orders.  Enjoy 2 – 4 oz freshly battered haddock fillets with fresh cut fries and homemade tartar sauce – just $20.00.

Order by phoning Marsha Guthrie at 613-256-1102 and leave a message.

Pick up at Almonte Civitan Club, 500 Almonte St.  Follow the signs to the door. Someone will greet you and fill your order.  We are happy with cash or for your convenience payment can be made by using your chip debit/credit card.  All proceeds support our community.

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

