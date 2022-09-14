Almonte Curling Club registration is now open

Calling all current and new curlers! Registration for the Almonte Curling Club 2022-2023 curling season is now open, and we’re introducing an online registration system. If you’re already a member you should have received an email with links to the new website and your login instructions. If you’re new to the club or curling, you can set up an account through the website. You won’t need an account to sign up for the Learn to Curl program.

Registration is first come first served when payment is received, so register online now! We’ll also have in-person registration at the ACC Lounge, 160 Bridge Street, on September 15, 7-9 pm or September 17, 9-noon, if you have questions about the new system or the club, or need a hand completing the online form.

Check out our curling leagues on the website at almontecurling.com, and follow us on Facebook under Almonte Curling Club for information about our club!