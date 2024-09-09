Monday, September 9, 2024
The BillboardAlmonte & District Horticultural Society Plant Sale, September 14

Almonte & District Horticultural Society Plant Sale, September 14

8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Located at the Library Gardens (behind the library)

155 High St. Almonte

Perennials, Trees, Produce, Preserves, Books, Tools and other Gardening Items

Cash and e-trasnfer

