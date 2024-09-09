The BillboardAlmonte & District Horticultural Society Plant Sale, September 14 Almonte & District Horticultural Society Plant Sale, September 14 September 9, 2024 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Located at the Library Gardens (behind the library) 155 High St. Almonte Perennials, Trees, Produce, Preserves, Books, Tools and other Gardening Items Cash and e-trasnfer Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Apple Pie Fest and Classic Car Show, September 15 September 7, 2024 September 7, 2024 Almonte Fibrefest in on September 7-8 September 4, 2024 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Almonte & District Horticultural Society Plant Sale, September 14 September 9, 2024 Wanted: large capacity refrigerator September 9, 2024 What Is That … Along the Roadside? September 9, 2024 Answer to Diana’s Quiz, September 7 2024 September 7, 2024 Apple Pie Fest and Classic Car Show, September 15 September 7, 2024 September 7, 2024 From the Archives 2016 AGH-FVM Junior Volunteer Program October 15 Heritage District meeting attracts a good turnout Kayaking on the Mississippi From Chicken Coop to Cultural Centre – Let’s Start Small, Dream Big! Health Unit issues heat warning (!) Update on County’s roadside spraying program The Beer Store is supprting local healthcare What is that … Beast from the East?