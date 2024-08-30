Almonte Fair is is on September 6 to 8

Can you believe that summer is almost over! Sure signs are with school starting the first week of September and Almonte Fair, the weekend after labor day, on Sept. 6-8 at the fairgrounds located at 195 Water St alongside the majestic Mississippi River.

This year we are fortunate to have C&M Ranch bring their farm animals to provide a chance for children to see goats, sheep, a calf, a pot-bellied pig and their special pony -the Unicorn. They offer pony rides too. The popular Corn Box which is great hands on play for children is in the same tent.

Other family shows on the grounds include The Keepers reptile, Team Absolute K9 dog and magic shows all weekend. There is a special “Kids Zone” as well as races in front of the grandstand on Saturday afternoon. We’re thrilled to have our local Fire Department back with their obstacle course.

On the grandstand Friday night, following the bagpipe led Opening Ceremony, will be “Classic Championship Wrestling” and Saturday night features a new show-”The Fire Guy and Hoop you Fire Show” which should light up the night! The popular Demolition Derby returns on Sunday afternoon.

You can watch them all while sitting on the oldest, covered, wooden Grandstand in Canada!

The livestock shows are headlined by the Lanark County Holstein Show on Saturday as well as a Light Horse show and Sheep show. The Beef show is Sunday.

Inside the heritage Main Hall, expect to see exhibits of flowers, vegetables, delicious baking and creative sewing, crafts, hay/grain/seeds, photography and childrens’ exhibits showcasing all the talents in our community. There will be musical entertainment in the Hall from both Vicki Brittle and Kentucky as well as the popular Chili Cook-Off on Saturday at 4 pm. Think YOU make the best Chili-come and show us what you’ve got!

Of course food is a big part of any Fair so as well as many food trucks, the Fairboard members run the popular Snack Shack under the grandstand and yummy Pie Booth inside the hall offering a variety of affordable food options.

The Beer Gardens are open at 7 pm on the 2 nights with musical entertainment starting at 9pm. Friday night features The Derringers and Saturday night has Andy Bowes with Small Town Socials.

This year Beauce Carnival returns with a complete midway including the popular merry go round. Last year this midway received rave reviews from the public and the fairboard found the personnel great to work with.

The Fair office will be open from 9-5 on Tuesday & Wednesday, Sept.3 &4 and 9-9 on Thursday Sept. 5 if you need help with your exhibit entries. The phone number is 613 880-8574 and/or email nlassecretary@gmail.com. Never exhibited before – no worries, it’s easy. Check out the various classes for novice and experienced youth and adults. For details, visit almontefair.ca and you can easily register online. Don’t like online, we will help you, just give us a call.

The pay-one-price daily admission of $30 gives you access to all the entertainment, displays, shows and Midway. Children under 36” tall are not allowed on the rides and are “priceless”-free!

To respect our livestock exhibitors, only working dogs are allowed on the grounds.

For more information, check the website at almontefair.ca