Almonte House & Garden Tour, June 24

June 24, 2023 10 am-5 pm

Who doesn’t enjoy looking at other people’s homes and gardens? What better way to spend a summer day, get inspired, support two local charities and take part in a local Bicentennial event? On the Almonte House and Garden Tour you’ll be able to see seven of Almonte’s most interesting homes and three outstanding gardens, while supporting the Almonte General Hospital–Fairview Manor Foundation and the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum.

Tickets include complimentary light refreshments donated by Orchard View by the Mississippi, a tour of Orchard View by the Mississippi, and free admittance to the Textile Museum, located at 3 Rosamond St. E. in Almonte. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram for up-to-date information and more details!

AGH-FVM Foundation: Facebook / Instagram / email: Sophie Prescott sprescott@agh-fvm.com

Mississippi Valley Textile Museum: Facebook / Instagram / email: Michael Rikley-Lancaster m.rikley-lancaster@mvtm.ca