ALMONTE ONTARIO

Almonte In Concert: Ladom Ensemble, April 2

Diana's Quiz – March 26, 2022

Margaret Duncan — obituary

Almonte In Concert: Ladom Ensemble, April 2

Beyond Borders: The Landon Ensemble

April 2nd
7:30 pm
Almonte Old Town Hall
Ticket information: amonteinconcert.com

Almonte In Concert is thrilled to present Canada’s Ladom Ensemble, whose performance in April 2020 had to be postponed. The music of this unconventional quartet made up of Pouya Hamidi (piano), Michael Bridge (accordion), Beth Silver (cello), and Adam Campbell (percussion) includes original compositions, adaptations of world music from Iran, the Balkans, Argentina, and elsewhere, and their own twist on well-known classical masterworks. A fresh, astonishing concert, bound to delight!

Please note: proof of vaccination is required and face masks still need to be worn while in the building.

