Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Almonte Inferno junior hockey club heads for post-season play

The Almonte Inferno Junior Hockey Club will play the Metcalfe Jets in a home-and-home two-game series to determine who will advance to NCJHL quarter-finals.

In four meetings against the Jets this season, the Inferno came away with 2 wins, 1 loss and 1 tie.  The Inferno enter the post-season playing their best hockey, winning three of their last four games.

If the two teams win one game each, or both games end in a tie, a 3-on-3 sudden-death overtime will decide who moves on.

Game 1 is scheduled for 7 pm Thursday night in Almonte, while Game 2 will be played Friday night at 8 pm at the Larry Robinson Arena in Metcalfe.  Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students and seniors, and free for children under 12 accompanied by an adult.

The winner of the series will advance to play the top-seeded Clarence Castors in a best 3 out of 5 series.

