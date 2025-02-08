Almonte Junior Civitans give back to our community

Fundraising by Almonte Junior Civitan members resulted in several significant donations to organizations in our community.

The Juniors ran a coat check for the Violet Femmes gala in November and donated $304.25, a total of the tips they earned, back to Interval house. Cathi McOrmond of Interval House accepted the check from the Junior Civitans.

Other donations from Junior Civitan events were made to 3 organizations.

President Will Haining Spriggs shared $500 with staff of the Mississippi Mills Youth Centre, Joey, Lilli and Maura.The Community Pantry, represented by Ingrid Kadoke of the Meal for All program, was delighted to receive $200 from President Will on behalf of the Juniors.And the Hub, represented by Mary Ellen Adams and Kathy Peacock, received $300 from the Juniors’ fundraising events.

Their next fundraising event is a Spaghetti Dinner on Friday April 25, at the Civitan Hall. Watch for details soon and lend your support to these civic minded Junior Civitans!

Sherry Thomson Morton and Don Cram, Junior Civitan Advisors