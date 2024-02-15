Friday, February 16, 2024
Almonte Lion’s Club chooses Valentine’s Day to show their love for Almonte General Hospital

On February 14th, 2024 members of the Almonte Lion’s Club met with representatives of the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation to present a cheque for $15,000.00 towards the CT scanner project.  A further $5,000.00 has been pledged to be added this spring.

The Lion’s Club motto is “We Serve”.  It seemed very appropriate to show our love and respect for our local hospital, which serves our community so well.  This donation is to assist the hospital to continue to service our community with equipment that matches the professional care and compassion always shown by staff at AGH to our community.  The Lion’s Club reaffirms its’ pledge to continue our long and faithful support to our hospital, its’ patients, its’ staff and our community.

Valentine’s Day is all about love. Almonte Lion’s Club is happy to spread the love that AGH shows to our community each and every day.

From our hearts to the heart of our community!

