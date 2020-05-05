May is the Month to Give Thanks and Give Back!

Now that spring is finally here and “the curve is starting to flatten” the Almonte Lions Club has decided to spear-head a month-long effort to show genuine thanks and support for all of the frontline and essential service workers who have consistently placed themselves in the way of the real dangers imposed by the deadly Covid-19 Virus. We are planning a month-long series of “random acts of love”—small, but sincere tokens of our gratitude from this community. We will be respecting social distancing and other health rules. All deliveries will be “contact-free” and packaged by our suppliers—local merchants who are supporting this initiative. On behalf of a grateful community, we wish to show our sincere appreciation and spread the love.

The Almonte Lions Club has committed to providing a hot (or cold) lunch every Monday in May to the staffs of Almonte Country Haven and to Stoneridge Manor in Carleton Place. (We are sure that you have all heard of the very difficult times these good folks have had as the ravages of COVID-19 has raced through their homes.) We are thankful that they have been the hands and feet of care to the most vulnerable during this pandemic.

We will also be delivering coffee and donuts, and other small treats to those places in Almonte who have remained open and serving us over these last few months, despite the very real personal risks to them and their families. On behalf of our entire community, we will be expressing our sincere gratitude and appreciation throughout the month of May. We would encourage you to similarly say “thank you” each and every time you visit (in person or on-line) a business or service in our community. We have been staying home to do our part in this fight, but they have been working in support of us all the while and continue to do so. We are truly indebted to them for their selfless acts of courage and service.

If you would like to support this initiative as a business partner, or as a family, please contact the club via our Facebook page and we will be in contact.

Hopefully, before too much longer, we will emerge from our isolation and be able to express more fully our collective appreciation and gratitude. In the meantime, in this month of May let us “Give Thanks and Give Back”!