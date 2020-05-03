by Brent Eades

I’m willing to bet that one of the hottest-selling books in Mississippi Mills this year will be Almonte, Spirit of Place, by Ottawa-based publisher John McQuarrie. Featuring John’s stunning aerial photography and plenty of content from Millstone contributors over the years, the book touches not just on Almonte but also Pakenham, Appleton, Blakeney, Clayton and Ramsay, and is a visual delight.

You can preorder this glossy 152-page book now from Mill Street Books, and pay the $28 (+ tax) price once the books arrive at the store around June 1. Mary and Terry will donate 10% of the book’s sales to Almonte General Hospital.

Here are a few sample pages from the book to give you a taste. (Tip: Click the black bar at top to reveal the full-screen icon.)

Note to email and Facebook readers: You’ll need to visit the Millstone website to view the previews, at https://millstonenews.com/almonte-spirit-of-place/