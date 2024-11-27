Almonte’s Jim and Phyllis Moore honoured by the Governor General

Almonte residents Jim and Phyllis Moore (posthumously) were awarded the Vice Regal Commendation for service on Thursday, November 7, at Rideau Hall by Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon for their service and support to the Governor General, her mandate priorities and her office, both during the installation period and in the early years of Her Excellency’s mandate.

Created in 1999, the Viceregal Commendation is presented by the governor general for long-term or outstanding service to the Office of the Queen’s representative in Canada.

In addition to their efforts to support Governor General Simon’s mandate, Phyllis and Jim have dedicated many years of service to their community and their country.

Phyllis had a lifetime of volunteer service in Edmonton, Ottawa, Kanata and Almonte. In Almonte, she devoted hundreds of hours to supporting the first Syrian refugee family to settle in our town and devoted many hours to fundraising as a member of the Board of Directors of Home Hospice North Lanark. Phyllis was a community person, a friend and a neighbour to many.

Jim spent most of his Public Service career in support of Indigenous peoples across Canada. Based in Ottawa and Edmonton, he also worked with and for Mary Simon for many years. For many years, he devoted his efforts to the service of First Nations and Inuit in various capacities.