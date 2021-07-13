Wheatley, Anne

(Retired Teacher)

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Anne Wheatley (nee Komar) on July 10 2021 at the age of 90.

Predeceased by her beloved husband, Gerald (2017), and daughter Deborah (2019) (Steve Robertson) as well as her brothers William (1938), Daniel (2017) (Darlene)and sister Helen Ryde (2018) (Robert). Survived by her daughter Karen Zastera (Vaz) and grandson Curtis Wheatley (Robyn) and great grandchildren Kaylee and Keegan.

Born in a small village in Poland, Anne moved to Canada at age 6. The family settled first in Natel-Michele, a coal mining town in BC, then moved to a fruit and berry farm near Creston BC. She graduated from teacher’s college in Victoria BC and met her husband Gerald. They married in 1955, moved to Ottawa, and then to Almonte in 1967 where they renovated the “old armories” on Queen Street into a family home.

Anne loved teaching and was a teacher at many of Almonte’s schools; GL Comba, Church Street and finished her career at Naismith. Helping to encourage a love of learning in her students was one of her greatest passions. She was an excellent cook and was well known for her zucchini bread, dill pickles, turkey vegetable soup and egg salad sandwiches which Anne and Gerry made for the many community fundraisers. Her door was always open and there was always room for one more at their table. In retirement she hosted the weekly Tuesday Morning Ladies Group, became a master quilter, and continued to travel whenever she could convince Gerry to “let’s just go”. She will be remembered for her devotion to her family, her kind heart and her laughter but especially her love and compassion which will be deeply missed. Many thanks to the caring staff at the Civic campus of the Ottawa Hospital for their excellent care. Special thanks to the staff at Orchard View by the Mississippi and Bayshore Home Health for adding much enjoyment to her last few years. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Almonte General Hospital or the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum.

Family and Friends are invited to visit

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

On Thursday, July 22, 2021 from 10 am to 11 am. Service to follow in the Gamble Chapel at 11 am with reception to follow service in the Gamble Suites. Private family interment at a later date in the Auld Kirk Cemetery.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com