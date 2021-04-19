by Diana Filer

1. The British poet William Wordsworth is the author of the poem ‘Daffodils’.

2. Although Manitoulin Island in Lake Huron claims to be the world’s largest freshwater island, Marajo Island at the mouth of the Amazon River challenges this, despite its level of salinity from the Atlantic Ocean during some periods of the year.

3. Gregor Mendel, a 19th century Augustinian monk born in Brno, in what is now the Czech Republic is the father of modern genetics. He conducted his experiments on plants in his monastery garden.

4. Canada boycotted the 1980 Summer Olympics because Russia did not withdraw its forces from Afghanistan by February 20th of that year.

5. Rabies and Mad Cow Disease, also known as ‘variant Creuzfeldt-Jakob’, tie for first place as the deadliest of diseases in human beings.