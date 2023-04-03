Monday, April 3, 2023
Answers to Diana’s Quiz – April 1, 2023

by Diana Filer

1.  The spaghetti noodle harvest in Switzerland which appeared on the BBC documentary program Panorama in 1957, has been ranked the number one April Fool’s hoax of all time.
2.  Danish architect Jorn Utzon designed the roof of the  Sydney Opera House to resemble bird wings, shells, walnuts and palm trees. rather than sails, which it also resembles.
3.  As You Like It is the Shakespeare play with the most songs.
4.  Kmart was formerly Kresge’s, a retail discount store that was popular throughout North America during much of the last century.
5.  Charles Darwin used botany to support his theory of evolution.  Working for years in this field, and with his extensive study of orchids and their evolution, he founded the field of plant reproductive biology.

